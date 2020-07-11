No matter the scenario, hearing impairment often prevents optimal communication between individuals.
Wearing masks or other types of face coverings can simply exacerbate the problem.
"Communicating with the hearing-impaired can be difficult on a good day," said Dr. Laura Stout, owner of Greenbrier Audiology. "Add a mask and you've lost facial expressions, body language and lip reading.
"Many sounds that are difficult to hear can be seen. For example, the sound 's' can be easily seen but the same sound is quite muffled when wearing a mask."
While Stout says Gov. Jim Justice's recent mandate that requires face coverings in public indoor locations in instances where social distancing can't be attained "actually doesn't change much for us," she says it's obviously still a consideration.
"I really think we're going to be doing what we've always done," she said. Stout, whose business has locations in Beckley, Lewisburg and Elkins, said her staff and patients have worn face coverings since reopening following a Covid-19-fueled spring shutdown. "If (patients) show up without a mask, we provide one," she said, adding that the supply of available masks in her offices is currently adequate.
Stout also explains to her patients she is a caregiver to her mother and that "I need to be careful."
Some exceptions along the face covering front are made, for example, in the case of coal miners with breathing problems, Stout said.
Very few individuals have refused to wear masks while at Greenbrier Audiology, and when they did, "I did not turn them away," she said. That will remain the case going forward.
Frequent, time-consuming disinfecting, as well as completing some of a patient's visit curbside, has helped make the process safer for all involved in recent weeks, she said. "I'm sure we have some patients who are fearful of coming to the office; however, curbside services for hearing aids to be cleaned and checked has been very successful for those and certainly speeds up the process for us as well."
Since Greenbrier Audiology's business model focuses on providing quality hearing health care for its patients, the use of masks or other forms of face coverings does at times create impediments in staff-patient interaction, Stout notes. Masks create a "12- to 15-decibel muffler effect" on sound transmissions. "The masks soften and muffle voices, so we need to speak a bit louder in order to be heard and understood. Facing the person helps, as the sound waves we produce when we speak are directed toward the person versus when we speak while turned in a different direction."
In some situations, masks with clear plastic in the front help compensate for some of the audio disconnect. Stout, for example, wore such a mask on July 8 when meeting with longtime patient Margaret Bellew, of Oak Hill.
"I don't always wear the mask with the clear shield, but I try," Stout explained. "They tend to fog just like glasses do when worn with a mask. I'm still looking for a better clear mask. I have clear face shields but they don't fit like a mask."
Stout has to remove her mask every once in a while to better get the message across to a patient. "I try not to remove my mask, but occasionally I have to and I step back further than I normally would," she said. "The cost for a mask with a clear shield is a bit more expensive; however, they can be cleaned/washed and reused. It's just a matter of finding something that fits well and some way to keep it from fogging."
If her hearing aid is working properly, Bellew says wearing a mask doesn't present much of a hindrance for her. "With a mask on, to me I don't think it is (harder to hear)," Bellew said. "I think I'm doing all right with people talking to me with masks on."
If she can't hear a conversation, she simply tells people to speak up. "Some people, they talk so low, yes, I have to tell them they're going to have to talk up because I'm not hearing them."
Bellew and her family members, including daughter Rita VanBuskirk, who was with her during her recent office visit, have worn masks or face coverings in recent months as Covid-19 continued its grip on the world. She says that approach is more crucial than ever.
"Right now, it is important for people to wear a mask, because that's what's wrong now," said Bellew. "Everything's spreading and getting worse because people's not wearing their masks; they're not doing what they're supposed to be doing."
Mentioning a hearing aid she is currently utilizing, Bellew said Stout has "got it as loud as it will go" after repairing it during the recent visit to Greenbrier Audiology's Beckley office. "I'm doing all right with it, but it was almost completely out when I came this morning. I was hoping and praying she could get it fixed because I didn't know what I'd do."
Wearing a mask isn't the most enjoyable situation, Bellew said, but it is necessary. It might be a little harder, especially when it's really hot, she said. However, "We're going to have to start changing, putting up with it, whether we want to or not."
In the case of those who wear hearing aids, Stout advises caution. "Be careful removing masks if wearing hearing aids," she said. "The masks are a bit like a slingshot and can swiftly remove the hearing aid without you realizing it. It has happened a handful of times already."
The doctor said she and her staff will continue to assist their patients as best they can during trying times. And they will do it in-person as much as possible.
"There are some models of hearing aids that allow us to telehealth through an app on their phone, but nothing can replace the face-to-face contact that is essential for some services we provide," she said.
For more on Greenbrier Audiology, visit https://greenbrieraudiology.com/.
For more general audiology information, visit audiologist.org, which is the website for the Academy of Doctors of Audiology.
