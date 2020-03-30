West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in consultation with the state’s Board of Pharmacy, urges individuals to not hoard prescription drugs that may prove helpful in the fight against coronavirus.
The Board of Pharmacy, itself in coordination with the state’s Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine, published an emergency rule this past weekend seeking to ensure the prescription drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are only dispensed to individuals with a current, legitimate medical need.
– The Register-Herald