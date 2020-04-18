Question: My teeth have been bothering me and I do not know where to go. Are dentists’ offices still open at this time?
Answer: Some dentists are seeing patients if it is an emergency such as an abscessed tooth. You will have to call and see. Many dentists are working alone or with only one assistant.
Question: I am having chest pain and I do not want to go to the emergency room. I know it is not my heart and when I call my doctor’s office, they always tell me to “go to the emergency room.” I am afraid to go to the hospital. I think it is something else, but I cannot see my doctor and they will not even do a telephone or telemedicine call with me because as soon as I tell them that my chest hurts, it’s automatic reflex: “Go to the emergency room.” What should I do?
Answer: Although this is frustrating to you as a patient, it is not easy for your doctor to diagnose you on the phone and while you may not think it is your heart, your doctor does not want to take that chance either because, as I always tell my patients, we only have one heart and one chance to make a mistake. You should listen to your doctor because they know you best.
Remember to stay home unless you need essential items. Also remember to continue to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Stay safe and we will get through this difficult time together.