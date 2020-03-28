Q: I do not want to seem paranoid about my symptoms of a runny nose or headache and think I have COVID-19. What should I be concerned about as far as symptoms are concerned, and when should I call my doctor?
A: The symptoms for COVID-19 and the flu, sinuses, and bronchitis are vague and are what concern most people. These are the most common questions that come up. I tell my patients that fever is the most important vital sign that we can track at this time. If you have a high fever, 101 or higher, then I would be concerned, and I recommend calling your health care provider as soon as possible. I have recommended that if you live with an elderly person or someone with multiple medical problems and if you have to work and are continuing to be exposed to people, you can check your own temperature each day. Many current workplaces, including my own office, have been using this method to check their employees before the start of the work day to make sure everyone is healthy and doing well that day.
Q: Why is drive-through COVID testing conducted outside, and why do we have to stay in our cars?
A: Because COVID-19 is a respiratory droplet virus that is passed on by the air, we need an open space to allow ventilation. If the person sneezes or coughs in a closed space, like a clinic or exam room, there is no ventilation. Being outside offers some protection. This is why people are to remain in their cars and why we ask you to close the window after we place the swab in your nose. Some people have been walking up to us and this is absolutely not to be done and puts us at risk. Please read the signs that are posted in the driveway and follow directions. They are the same across the state.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. I saw many young people playing basketball shirtless yesterday at the park. This is not practicing social distancing and places you and others at risk. Keep in mind, young people do get sick as well.