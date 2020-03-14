Question: What are the different symptoms between the flu and coronavirus, and who can be tested?
Answer: Common flu symptoms are fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and pains. Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) typically do not have muscle aches and pains. This, of course, is not always so black and white. Right now, if you are having symptoms, in order to get tested, you have to also have been exposed to one of the high-risk travel areas (China, Iran) or U.S. areas that have ongoing transmission (i.e., Seattle) that have been dealing with high rates of COVID-19. You then will have to have a sample taken, similar to the flu sample, and this sample will be sent to a lab in Charleston. All samples sent in are discussed with the laboratory ahead of time to determine if it is necessary to be tested due to high demand and limited supplies at this time. Not everyone can be tested at this time at their request. Only high-risk individuals.
Question: How long does it take to show symptoms of coronavirus from being exposed to someone?
Answer: According to the latest scientific data, it can take five to 14 days from being exposed to the virus and then showing symptoms. This is why there is a 14-day quarantine being used.
Remember that wearing a face mask is only recommended if you are sick and if you are sneezing, coughing, or having a fever to stay away from others and to seek medical attention. Please call your health care provider BEFORE going to their office so that they may be prepared to care for you. And if you do go to the clinic or hospital and you are sick, then you do wear a mask at that time.