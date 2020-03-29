Q: I have a pain in my right leg, and it is swollen. My doctor checked me for a blood clot, and I did not have one, but the swelling is still there. He told me to elevate my leg and wear stockings, but I cannot put those tight socks on, and I don’t know what else to do. What else causes leg swelling?
A: If only the leg is swollen, then it may be another vascular problem that has to do with your arteries and not your veins. When an ultrasound is done to look for a blood clot, it checks the veins in the legs for a blockage but it does not check the arteries, which can also be blocked — this is called “peripheral artery disease,” and another test is done to determine if this is what is causing leg pain and/or swelling. If both legs are equally swollen, then heart failure is a concern, and/or some medications can cause swelling.
Q: I take a medication for osteoporosis and want to know if I can stop taking it. How often do I have this checked?
A: A bone density scan that is done to determine if you have osteoporosis is done every two years. If you are taking medications for osteoporosis, your doctor may order another bone density scan after two years to see if the medication is working and then discuss your options with you.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Have a good week and remember that we are seeing many flu cases lately, so cover your nose and mouth if you are sick and see your doctor right away if you are feeling ill.