Q: Is it safe to order take-out food during the pandemic of the COVID-19?
A: There is no reason at this time to believe that COVID-19 is spread by food. We still recommend practicing social distancing of 6 feet when accepting delivery of food and do not recommend sitting in bars or restaurants, which is why these establishments have been closed at this time.
Q: Can COVID-19 be transmitted by mail or packages?
A: No. Unless the person who just handed you the mail or package has COVID-19 and sneezed or coughed at the exact moment the package was handed to you. The virus cannot live on these surfaces for a very long time.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Remember to stay home if you are sick. And to take this pandemic seriously. We are all in this together.