Question: I was taking Zantac for my stomach and there was a recall and then I was told by my doctor that the prescription was OK to take and now I am seeing that all of the medications are being recalled. What is going on?
Answer: It is confusing with all of the information out there regarding medication recalls. Yes, a few months ago there was a recall on the over-the-counter medication Zantac. As physicians we told all patients not to take the over-the-counter medications anymore. We were advised that the prescription medications were not involved in the recall process at that time. Then about one month ago, we were notified that even the prescription Zantac medications were recalled and not to write them anymore. The simplest and better way is to avoid any medication, if possible, that has been recalled. It is difficult at times. The reason for the many recalls lately is because there are so many generic medications being made in different countries nowadays and it is hard to regulate the process of making these generic medications. Please remember to speak with your health care provider before starting or stopping any medication.
Question: There is a lot of coverage on the news about the coronavirus and it being deadly. Should we be worried about this in West Virginia and why is there not a vaccine?
Answer: The coronavirus has received a lot of news coverage lately due to the massive number of people who have fallen ill across the world. While there are some cases popping up in the United States, it is hard to say how it will affect us here in West Virginia, at this time. It is a virus, similar to the flu, and is transmitted in the same way. The best protection is to always wash your hands with soap and water before eating and drinking or touching your nose and mouth. And to cover your face if you are sick or around sick people. There is not a vaccine yet.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. We are reminding everyone to talk to their children about the dangers of smoking, and that includes e-cigarettes and vaping products. Please speak with your children about the dangers of vaping. If you do not know what the e-cigarettes look like, please go online, and look it up. They are often found in children’s bags at school and parents did not know.