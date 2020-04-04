Here are two of the most common COVID-19 questions I have received:
1. Should I stop taking ibuprofen for my arthritis?
No. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, then medications such as ibuprofen are not prescribed due to their mechanism of action. These types of medications are anti-inflammatory and can also affect your kidney function, which can have a negative effect when you are diagnosed with COVID-19. But ONLY if you HAVE COVID-19.
2. Should we or should we not be wearing a mask when we go out of the house? There are too many confusing messages out there now. Do you wear a mask in public?
No, I do not currently wear a mask out in public when I go to the grocery store or run errands. And, yes, you are right, there are too many conflicting reports and that is because this is a NEW disease and the information and recommendations are not black and white anymore.
The only reason I would tell someone NOT to wear a mask is because it gives you a FALSE sense of security. Wearing a mask is NOT a license for you to go out in public at this time. The number ONE recommendation right now is to stay at home and only go out for essential errands. And I would recommend against wearing a mask because masks are loose and fall and then the person wearing it would be constantly TOUCHING their face to adjust the mask, hence the face touching which is likely more harmful than the protection of the mask.
Now, this being said, I do wear a surgical mask when I see patients in my clinic and Encompass Health Rehab in Princeton, and this is because I am the one who is outside more than the patients admitted and I do not want to potentially give a patient a "germ." So, the short answer, if you are comfortable wearing a mask, wear one, but DO NOT touch your face. But it does not mean go out more; we still recommend staying home at this time to flatten the curve. If you have lung disease or heart disease or are on chemotherapy, it is a good idea to wear a surgical or homemade mask.
Thank you to everyone who has made us homemade masks. Your love for our community is heartfelt and means a lot. To Healthy Eatz and Fujiyama for feeding us. The Raleigh County Health Department’s donations and so many others. We will continue to work together and keep West Virginia safe. Our tent will be closed April 10-13 for Easter so that staff can be with their families.