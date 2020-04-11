Question: If I tested positive for COVID-19, can I get sick again? Or do I have immunity against it and what risk do I have to my family?
Answer: We do not have a clear answer to that question, yet. We are making an educated guess based on other viruses that a person who has had tested positive COVID-19 is less likely to get sick again. However, we will have to wait and see.
Right now, the best advice is to recommend that if you are recovering from a previous positive COVID-19 diagnosis, continue to practice the same safety precautions as someone who was tested negative and to assume you can pass it on to someone else.
You would need to wear a mask when out in public until we have a better understanding of this virus, which is currently a CDC recommendation for everyone right now. A homemade mask of 100 percent cotton will do if you cannot find a surgical mask.
❖
Question: Is the drug Plaquenil really a treatment for COVID-19?
Answer: This is also uncertain because there is such little data. There is always a risk with any medication and there is no such thing as a “magic pill.” This medication has many side effects and each patient has a different situation and medical condition that has to be looked at differently. Therefore, it has to be discussed individually with your medical team if you were to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
It is not a medication that you can simply be given if asked for. It is not a medication like Tamiflu that is given when someone is diagnosed with influenza.
❖
Please remember that COVID-19 is a new and evolving disease and that we are receiving information on a daily basis. However, a couple of things have not changed: Stay home and maintain social distancing in order to stop the spread. This recommendation has never changed and is proven to stop the virus spread in order to flatten the curve, which basically means it gives everyone time to get the supplies (masks, medications, testing kits, sick people healthier) together so that our health care system does not collapse. Please stay home and keep West Virginia strong and healthy.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D., MPH, is a Beckley native who has been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley and one in Princeton.