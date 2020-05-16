Question: What symptoms do I need to look for in my child for COVID-19?
Answer: You first need to contact your pediatrician if your child is sick. Look for signs such as a fever that does not go away with Tylenol or Motrin, if your child is not eating or drinking, or id they are sleeping too much. These are concerns that need to be addressed.
Also, children less than 2 years old should not be wearing a mask due to risk of choking and inhibiting their breathing.
Question: What kind of test is done to check for COVID-19 on children?
Answer: A nose swab is done or, if available, an oral swab similar to a strep test can be done.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH, is a Beckley native who has been a physician
in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley and one in Princeton.