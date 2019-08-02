An upcoming American Society of Addition Medicine (ASAM) course in Beckley will offer opioid use disorder education for physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
The course, set for Friday, Aug. 23, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at WVU Tech, will cover all evidence-based practices and medications for treating patients with opioid use disorder, as well as the required education needed to obtain a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine.
"Recognizing the critical importance of making medication-assisted treatment more widely available in West Virginia, we will offer a $1,000 incentive payment to any physician who obtains the waiver to prescribe buprenorphine, and a $750 payment to any nurse practitioner or physician assistant who obtains the waiver," the release said.
The course entails four hours live and four hours online, to be completed within 45 days after the live course.
The event is being hosted by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Marshall Health, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and West Virginia University.
Other upcoming courses will be held in Charleston, Huntington and Martinsburg.
For more information, email education@ASAM.org or call 301-656-3920.
