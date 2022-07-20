Wednesday’s report: For a good long while, reports of new Covid-19 cases were relatively consistent – across the U.S. and in West Virginia. Now, the number of cases announced in the U.S. each day is on the rise.
The daily case average in the U.S. grew to more than 129,000 on Tuesday, and cases are rising in more than 40 states. Also up? Deaths and hospitalizations, climbing 33 percent and 19 percent respectively over the last 14 days.
Whether that trend holds true in West Virginia is up for debate.
Active cases of Covid were at 2,957 on Tuesday, up from 2,745 the day before, according to the state’s dailly weekday report. But it has been as high as 3,066 on Thursday of last week.
If anything, it would be fair to call the active cases trend as stubborn, having stayed between 2,423 and 3,066 over the past 11 days.
The same could be said for the number of new cases in the state. In the Wednesday report, the number of such cases – both probable and confirmed – was up from 635 on Monday to 790 on Tuesday, about a 25 percent one-day leap. But a quick scan of the data posted online by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) shows that new cases have fluctuated this past week from a low of 451 on Sunday to the Tuesday high. One week ago Wednesday, the number stood at 773. So, little change in a week’s time.
If there is anything that might raise concern, it is the persistently high positive test rate. On Tuesday, it was in double digits for a fourth consecutive day at 10.89 percent.
Hospitalizations in the state fell from 310 to 304, according to the DHHR daily report, spending a third straight day above 300.
The DHHR also reported nine new Covid-related deaths, pushing the state total to 7,115. The state agency confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 86-year-old male from Putnam County, a 93-year-old male from Boone County, a 67-year-old female from Boone County, an 84-year-old male from Ohio County, a 93-year-old male from Cabell County, a 92-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old female from Marshall County and a 90-year-old female from Mason County.
