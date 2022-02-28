As more states and counties drop mask mandates – as Wyoming County did on Monday along with California, Oregon and Washington – the Covid numbers across the country and here at home in the coal fields slid further from a majority of people’s concern.
Coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet nationwide. And now, fewer people than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant, Omicron, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Of those polled, 24 percent say they are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19, down from 36 percent in both December and January, when Omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems. Another 34 percent say they are somewhat worried. More than 140,000 deaths in the U.S. have been attributed to Covid-19 since Omicron became the dominant strain of the coronavirus in mid-December.
The nationwide polling is best reflected here in West Virginia in the few people who are lining up to get vaccinated. In the past week, 1,098 people – or 272 a day – have received their first shot, while 2,003 – or 286 a day – have become fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 53.7 percent of all people in West Virginia are fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have counted 65.2 percent of the population as having been fully vaccinated.
In West Virginia, though, active cases have turned back up the past two days after falling precipitously throughout February.
On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,045 active cases on Sunday, up from 2,700 on Saturday and 2,270 on Friday. Still, the number is a far cry from the 21,717 counted Jan. 22, the most recent high after the a record 29,744 was set on Sept. 16.
The positive test rate jumped Sunday, up from 5.48 on Saturday to 9.20.
Hospitalizations climbed, though marginally, coming in at 530 on Sunday, up four patients from Saturday’s bed count.
The number of Covid patients being treated in an intensive care unit was down two to 123 and the number of patients on a ventilator was up four to 73.
Still, despite the upticks, the trend lines for February were decidedly heading south.
The DHHR added nine Covid deaths in the Monday report, pushing the overall count to 6,317.
In its Monday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 42-year old male from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Wood County and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.