Covid-19 infections continued to flare across West Virginia on Friday, keeping its daily positive test rate relatively high, hitting a handful of counties harder than others and drawing a threat from the governor to close segments of the economy.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 157 new confirmed cases in its Friday afternoon report. That translates as a 4.24 percent daily test rate, well above the 3 percent that Gov. Jim Justice uses as his gauge to act.
And the governor is threatening to do just that next week in Monongalia County if its numbers do not improve.
The county, home to West Virginia University, reported an additional 49 new cases along with 246 active cases on Friday, the latter nearly 60 percent higher than July 1.
“If our numbers continue over the weekend in a negative way, we’re going to have to move to shut down our bars and (in-dining) restaurants in Mon County,” Justice said Friday during his daily coronavirus briefing at the state capitol.
Over the past seven days, the state has reported 857 confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease for a seven-day average of just over 122.
Friday’s total was the second highest, topped only by Wednesday’s 202 reported cases.
MewtroNews is reporting that Monongalia County Health Department statistics show more than half of the new positive cases are linked to residents between the ages of 20-29. Officials said an outbreak began a few weeks ago when people who were Covid-19 positive went to several bars. There are also cases linked to vacation travel.
During his briefing, Justice also shared his disappointment in DHHR numbers that showed 1,000 active cases and a reproductive rate of 1.37 that ranks as the top in the country.
The governor implored people to follow his mandatory mask order.
“This is the only bullet that I’ve got right now,” he said. “The next available bullet is to shut our state back down. We need to understand that my executive order said mandatory.”
In total, 201,092 total lab results have been received for Covid-19, with 3,983 total cases and 95 deaths.
Across southern West Virginia in the Friday report, Raleigh County added two to its total of confirmed cases and Greenbrier and Mercer counties added one each.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (504/19), Boone (31/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (24/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (109/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (381/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (35/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (57/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (62/2), Mingo (27/2), Monongalia (454/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (138/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (78/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (184/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (30/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (159/9), Wyoming (7/0).