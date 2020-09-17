Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) invites women across Central Appalachia to participate in a series of webinars on Women’s Health.
The second webinar in the series (held via Zoom) will be Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. The webinar topic is “Get to Know Cervical Cancer.”
Speaker Holly Harbage Gallion, MD, has more than 30 years of experience in gynecologic oncology and a deep passion for cancer prevention and care. She currently practices at UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Ky.
Dr. Gallion will discusses the prevalence of cervical cancer in Appalachia, risk factors, how women can prevent cervical cancer and the importance of early detection.