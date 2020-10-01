Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) invites adults across Central Appalachia to participate in a webinar on preventative healthcare and how it saves lives.
Participants will learn what screenings and immunizations they should have at every age, how living a healthy lifestyle can change your health outcomes and the importance of maintaining healthcare appointments during a pandemic.
Speakers Dr. Elizabeth Nelson and Dr. Paula Jones will discuss adult preventative screenings by age and gender, beginning at age 18; the importance of regular health check-ups; the importance of a healthy lifestyle; immunizations you should have; Covid safety precautions at hospitals and clinics and the ease of telemedicine.
Elizabeth Thompson Nelson, MD, FHM, practices at Beckley ARH Hospital in Beckley. Dr. Nelson is board certified in internal medicine, providing care for adults. She diagnoses and treats chronic illness, promotes health and disease prevention and is dedicated to excellence in patient care. Dr. Nelson completed her residency and internship in internal medicine at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, and her doctor of medicine degree at the Howard University College of Medicine, Washington, DC.
Paula Jones, DO, practices at ARH Medical and Specialty Associates in Harold, Ky. Dr. Jones treats adults and children over 13 years of age, diagnosing and treating both acute and chronic illnesses. She provides routine health screenings and counseling on lifestyle changes in an effort to prevent illnesses before they develop. Dr. Jones completed her doctor of osteopathy from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Ky. and is a board-certified Osteopathic Family Physician.
Adults who would like to participate in this webinar can register for the event at the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vgycht7fQ_uZKOEgKIewTQ