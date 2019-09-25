Beckley ARH Hospital is hosting its ARH Youth Opioid Summit and Life Ready Fair at Wyoming County East High School Thursday, Sept. 26, and at Westside High School Friday, Sept. 27, for all students.
The sessions are designed to educate students and staff about the dangers, warning signs, and effects of opioid abuse.
Participants will meet with community representatives to learn about making healthy lifestyle choices as well as about available resources for dealing with opioid abuse and other issues.
Activities will include motivational speakers, exhibitors, and door prizes.
The events are conducted in partnership with Wyoming County Family Resource Network and Family Resource Center.
– Mary Catherine Brooks