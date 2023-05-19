beckley, w.va. – Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) will host a monthly Diabetes Support Group in Beckley beginning Thursday, May 25.
The hour-long meeting will take place the last Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, located at 1614 S. Kanawha St.
Ashley Webb, systems diabetes coordinator for ARH, said the event is open to anyone but will be targeted to those living with diabetes and prediabetes as well as their caregivers.
Participants will watch via Zoom as Webb and guest speakers focus on topics including sleep quality, eating on budget, carbohydrate counting and portion control.
Each meeting will include healthful recipes, cooking tips and dishes to sample, as ARH Regional Community Development Manager Kelly Elkins and Beckley ARH House Nurse Coordinator Nicole Asbury will be on-hand, serving as facilitators.
“We try to incorporate ingredients that they (participants) might not think to use otherwise,” Webb said, listing healthful recipes for muffins, potato salad and pizza as examples.
Webb said the meetings, which kicked off at ARH facilities in Kentucky in August, have been successful as they attract regular participants who not only learn more about diabetes but also form connections with others.
“It gives them a chance to hear what other people with diabetes are going through and really learn from others’ experiences,” she said. “They really form friendships and bond and look forward to being with each other.”
Elkins said she believes support groups such as this often help alleviate the feeling of isolation.
“Sometimes when a person is diagnosed with a chronic illness, they might feel like they’re all alone,” she said. “So having these support groups in the community can really give them an opportunity to interact with other individuals who may be going through something similar.”
According to the American Diabetes Association, as of 2021, approximately 232,336 individuals, or 16.2 percent of the adult population in West Virginia, had been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional estimated 45,000 adults lived with undiagnosed diabetes and another 502,000 adults were prediabetic.
Webb said she hopes the monthly meetings will help those living with diabetes better understand how to improve their lives moving forward.
“I hope people come to learn more about how to manage their diabetes long-term in order to have happier and healthier lives,” she said.
Those planning to attend the meetings are asked to contact Nicole Asbury at basbury1@arh.org or at 606-789-3511, ext. 1229.
The meetings can also be attended remotely at https://zoom.us/my/arhdiabetes.
