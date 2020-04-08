In continued efforts to protect patients, employees, and communities from the potential spread of COVID-19, Appalachian Regional Hisptial has modified its hospital visitation restrictions.
No regular visitation will continue in the hospitals.
Exceptions will be made for the following:
l Patients at the end of life - Two people will be allowed to visit. The visitors will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.
l Labor/Delivery – Only one person of the mother’s choosing will be allowed to accompany and visit. The visitor will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.
l Pediatric patients – One responsible adult will be permitted to stay with pediatric patient, after appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.
l Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital.