Shade Tree and Smooth Impressions Car Clubs along with Beckley Events, will offer another neighborhood car cruise on Saturday, May 30 in Beckley neighborhoods. This cruise will be held around the Park Middle School area, along with parts of Fayette, F, Kanawha, Wright and G Streets.
On Saturday (rain date – June 6), the cruise will line-up at Park Middle School between 4-4:30 p.m. The cruise route will include: From Park Ave, turn left on Mercer Street, and then left on College Ave (behind the school); make a right onto Granville Ave and continue to Ann Street (left), then take a right onto Woodlawn for a block, then a right on Queen and a left on Springdale back to Woodlawn – turn left and follow Woodlawn to the intersection with Route 3 (3rd Ave). Then, the cruise will continue by making a right onto Route 3 and merge onto Fayette Street at the five corners intersection, and follow until F Street, turn left onto F and ride to Kanawha Street (near Wildwood Museum and Memorial Baptist – a good place to watch from cars if you don’t live in the neighborhood). At Kanawha, make a right and follow to Black Knight, where making a right will take the cruise thru the parking lot onto Wright Street, which will merge onto Fayette Street to the intersection at the traffic light - here cruisers will make a right onto G Street and drive back to Kanawha Street. Make a left to follow Kanawha Street (stopping at red lights) on way to Robert C. Byrd Drive.
In addition to those vehicle owners who wish to show off their unique rides, recent 2020 graduates are welcome to ride in the cruises with a sign or wearing their graduation caps. Also, musicians, mascots and costumed characters are welcome to ride in the cruises.
The organizers plan to offer neighborhood cruises every other Saturday in June and July. Other cruise dates are June 13 (rain date – June 20), June 27 (rain date – July 4); and July 11 (rain date July 18). Beckley Events committee had scheduled a Car Show on July 25 - if a show is not allowed at that time, a cruise will be lined-up in downtown Beckley with a ride to a nearby neighborhood. The organizers are considering these areas for June and July cruises: Woodcrest and Stanaford Acres; Tamarack to Dry Hill Road to Jamescrest to Dearing Drive; and Sophia to Coal City - dates with locations will be posted once line-up locations are approved/confirmed. Car club members are also considering rides to other areas that have been suggested by their members during the off Saturdays.
For more information, follow Shade Tree or Smooth Impressions Car Clubs or Beckley Events on Facebook, or call 304-256-1776.