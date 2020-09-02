Eight more West Virginians have died because of causes related to Covid-19 as the Department of Health and Human Resources added 135 new confirmed cases of the disease on Wednesday, pushing its daily positive test rate to 4.93 percent a day after it had hit a near record high of 6.85 percent – the highest rate since May 26 when it touched 6.95 percent.
In the past seven days, the state has recorded 1,150 new cases of the highly infectious disease, an average of 164 cases per day that included a record 222 on Sunday. Cases are spiking anew just days away from when public schools in the state are scheduled to open for the fall term after an abrupt closing at the end of the school day on March 13.
The state’s transmission rate has also spiked in the past several days and now stands at 1.22 – the third highest in the country.
Over the same time, deaths have risen by 40, moving from 190 one week ago to 230 on Wednesday.
Nearly half of the new cases on Wednesday were discovered via testing in Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University where a some students have returned for classes, and Kanawha County, home to state government and the state’s most populous. Monongalia County added 39 cases, pushing its total to 1,209, while Kanawha County added 24, pushing its total to 1,515.
The two counties lead all 55 states in the number of confirmed cases and both have been colored orange in the state’s color-coded map that dictates what privileges each school district has in opening their schools and letting their athletic teams practice and play. Both school districts have had to cancel all athletic competitions this week, though teams are allowed to practice.
Fayette County, too, carries the orange designation while Monroe County, with a seven-day rolling average of 33.90 cases per 100,000 population, has been colored an even more restrictive red where all classes would be conducted via distance learning and all athletics are not only canceled but teams are prohibited from practicing.
School districts have until Saturday to improve their standing when a 9 p.m. release of the map will rule on school openings for the scheduled start of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
In southern West Virginia, Fayette County moved farther into orange territory with its seven-day rolling average increasing to 10.78 from 10.11 on Tuesday. Mercer County moved closer to orange with its rolling average coming in at 8.51 from 7.05 on Tuesday. Raleigh County’s rolling average moved up, too, from 6.82 to 7.98.
DHHR confirmed on Tuesday the deaths of an 88-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year old woman from Taylor County, a 72-year-old man from Ohio County, a 67-year-old woman from Logan County, a 67-year-old woman from Nicholas County, a 73-year-old woman from Harrison County, and an 88-year-old man from Jackson County.
Cases per county: Barbour (34), Berkeley (808), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (95), Cabell (555), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (365), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (272), Jackson (204), Jefferson (365), Kanawha (1,515), Lewis (33), Lincoln (123), Logan (501), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (109), McDowell (71), Mercer (318), Mineral (144), Mingo (250), Monongalia (1,209), Monroe (126), Morgan (37), Nicholas (53), Ohio (289), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (294), Raleigh (372), Randolph (227), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (259), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (309), Wyoming (67).