Wednesday’s report: As was the case the day prior, the Department of Health and Human Resources had to account for a spike in deaths in its Wednesday report caused not by those assigned to the daily count but to a reconciliation of data with death certificates.
When that happens, numbers typically jump. And that’s what happened on Wednesday when the DHHR reported 29 deaths, six of which came via the daily count with the remaining 23 – including a 51-year-old woman from Raleigh County – a result of a reconciliation of records.
In the previous day’s report on Tuesday, the squaring of data from December 2021 through March yielded an additional 46 deaths.
And, as of Wednesday, the state’s Covid death count stood at 6,823 deaths.
Meanwhile, other Covid stats continued to plummet from winter heights. The number of active Covid cases fell again, down to 354 from 376 in the Tuesday report, and down from 448 one week ago, from 2,143 on March 1 and from 11,491 on Feb. 1.
The daily positive test rate was calculated at 1.57 percent, the 23rd consecutive day it has been below 5 percent.
Hospitalizations were down two to 160, while the number of patients in intensive care units was up by four to 54. The number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was up by one to 19.
The DHHR reported 128 new Covid cases.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female from Fayette County, a 57-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Wood County, a 78-year-old female from Upshur County, a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 64-year-old male from Wyoming County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year-old female from Barbour County, a 72-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 51-year-old male from Wood County, a 69-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year-old female from Barbour County, an 84-year-old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year-old male from Monroe County, an 87-year-old male from Mingo County, an 83-year-old female from Taylor County, a 95-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Boone County, an 85-year-old female from Logan County, a 76-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 90-year-old male from Hancock County, an 84-year-old male from Pendleton County, a 37-year-old male from Wood County, a 51-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year-old female from Hancock County, a 97-year-old female from Fayette County, a 66-year-old female from Monongalia County, and an 84-year-old male from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021.