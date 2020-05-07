Annual Lilly Reunion canceled due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has canceled many nostalgic summer events for West Virginians, and the bad news continues as the Lilly Reunion, which usually brings in thousands of people to southern West Virginia, has been officially canceled for 2020 due to the virus.
The three-day-long reunion scheduled for Aug. 7-9 usually takes place on a site in Flat Top along Ellison Ridge Road. However, according to Darrell Lilly, the president of the Lilly Reunion, the reunion's board members felt they couldn't chance the safety of others this year.
The Lilly Reunion began in 1929, and there was a period of time when it wasn't up and running, but since 1975, not a single reunion has been missed.
"This year, 2020, will be the first year we haven't had a reunion since it all got up and running again in 1975," Lilly said. "I've been the president for 19 years, and we understand it needed to be done — we voted to cancel it — but it's still very disappointing."
Every year, 25 or more states are represented at the Lilly Reunion, bringing in individuals from as far out as California, Lilly said. One year, the reunion brought in 5,000 individuals, allowing them to be in the Guinness Book of World Records for biggest family reunion. Although they no longer hold that title, Lilly said in recent years they've brought in nearly 2,000 individuals.
"With that many people expected to come, there's just no way you could social distance and follow the guidelines like they're wanting us to," he said. "We have a lot of young Lillys that come, but a lot of them are from the older generation as well, and being in contact with so many people can really be a danger to them."
A weekend typically filled with entertainment, live music, veteran ceremonies, and good food, the Lilly Reunion won't be taking place this year. Lilly said not to fear, though, because they are still planning to come back strong in August 2021.
"This virus just doesn't seem to be over anytime soon, and it's putting too many people at risk," Lilly said. "There would be no way to keep that many people separated at our reunion, and everything was too high-risk for our liking. We felt in regard to the safety part of it, this is the best thing we can do.
"We expected this, but we will come back — and come back strong — next year. We hope everyone stays safe."
