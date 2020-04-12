Andrea Nazar selected as "master preceptor"

lewisburg — A West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) faculty member was selected as a 2020 Master Preceptor Award recipient by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP).
Andrea Nazar, D.O., professor and chair of WVSOM’s Department of Clinical Sciences, was nominated by a WVSOM student for her dedication to precepting osteopathic medical students. Preceptors provide clinical medical training and mentoring to medical students in their first through fourth years and often work in training residents.
“It is truly a privilege to work with our students in the classroom, clinic and in their abundant community service activities,” Nazar said. “I am honored to have been nominated by one of our fourth-year students and selected by the ACOFP committee.”
Experienced practitioners who choose to provide supervision often have a great impact on students like Emmanuel Dimitri Tito, a fourth-year WVSOM student who was inspired by Nazar’s teaching since his first year in medical school.
“From her first clinical skills lecture in our first year of medical school, Dr. Nazar has inspired our class with her devotion to student learning. Her lectures were structured to include pertinent standardized patient encounter information with a twist applied to board materials. Her teaching style has strengthened my confidence in my clinical skills and has increased my passion for patient care,” he said.
Tito said that as a preceptor, Nazar has dedicated her time to training medical students to care for the whole patient.
“She has taught us that we are not just physicians but osteopathic physicians,” he said. “She has educated me to look beyond the biology of the illness. In her practice, she is known to explore socioeconomic, cultural and spiritual factors that can influence patients’ health.”
Nazar, a full-time WVSOM professor, also serves as one of 3,545 clinical preceptors who work with WVSOM students.