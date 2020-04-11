I turned my fingers blue the other day.
Who knew Listerine could do that?
I guess I probably should have known, but I never really thought about it until I looked down at my blue fingertips.
It happened during my attempt at disinfecting my clarinet reeds.
I have a vivid memory of my sixth-grade music teacher at Daniels Elementary School, Mrs. June Grice, passing around different instruments for us to try. And after each attempt, she cleaned our grubby little germs off with a shot of mouthwash.
So as I thought of ways to clean my 11-year-old reeds, I thought a good Listerine bath might do the trick.
I surely didn’t want to get sick simply from playing my clarinet for the first time in, well, I don’t remember.
Welcome to my life in quarantine.
❖
I meant to keep a daily blog or an account of what my days have looked like since I started working from home.
Some people, from what I’ve seen on Facebook, are doing pretty good at it.
I had a grand plan, too.
It was about three weeks ago, I think – days are blending – when I posted “Start your day with something that makes you smile, Day 1.”
I followed it with an old picture of my parents.
My intent really was to calm myself at the beginning of each day because I’m a worrier.
I wanted to post something happy before I read the first headline each morning.
I haven’t been the greatest at keeping up with it, but I’m still trying.
Another goal, and this one is much bigger, was to become a better cook.
Now, I’m not trying to take over the culinary world here. I just want to be able to make more than lasagna. (I’m really good at lasagna though.)
So I asked my Aunt Carol if she would teach me to make my Pawpaw’s beans and cornbread.
This is something she said she’d do before, but we hadn’t made it happen yet.
Now, in the time of COVID-19, we decided to do it virtually in something I dubbed FaceTime Cooking With Carol.
Beans and cornbread were never really my thing growing up.
My Mom, who passed away three years ago, loved them though, and they’re one of the things I really remember my Pawpaw making.
(Carol, if you’re reading this, can you make fried potatoes like him, too?)
I had to buy my very first sifter to make the cornbread, which, by the way, Carol has absolutely zero measurements for. She literally watched on the phone as I poured the cornmeal, flour and buttermilk and told me when to stop.
What’s wrong with actually knowing how much to pour? So stressful these cooks who “just know things.”
Anyway, I’m pretty confident I can make the beans on my own, but there’s no way I’m nailing that cornbread just yet without her watching.
Full disclosure here, I’m pretty sure everything tasted good, but I think the memory of my mom and Pawpaw are what really put them over the top.
Next up is FaceTime Cooking with Mike, as my cousin will teach me to make his family’s beloved homemade spaghetti sauce.
I’m just worried about freezer space. He says I need to freeze a few Mason jars for later so someone is going to have to pack away some food to make room.
❖
Now back to the music.
I follow the Atlanta Braves’ organist – I know that sounds weird, but he’s really good and funny – on Facebook and after listening to him play one day, I decided to bring down my clarinet.
Like I said, I started playing in sixth grade and played all through high school and even at Marshall for a couple of years, but it’s been six or seven years now.
When I opened my case, I could even smell just how long it had been. It was musty.
It didn’t smell the same, but it looked the same.
All of the music was still there and as I looked at the notes on the pages, I could even hear it.
Could I still play it though?
I certainly wasn’t going to try until it smelled a little better. So I cleaned it up, using a water and vinegar mix.
And then, as you know, I soaked my reeds.
Finally, it was time.
But when I blew air through the horn, I was met with silence.
Not only could I not play the music anymore, I was so bad I couldn’t even make a sound.
Well, I wasn’t that bad.
The culprit was a key pad. If those go bad, there is no sound. It’s an easy fix if you take the keys off and replace the pad. (They probably all need replaced.)
Basically, it’s an easy fix for someone else.
So that was that.
And my clarinet was put away again.
But my blue fingers were not defeated as they clicked away at another set of keys – those of a computer.
Mrs. Grice wasn’t my teacher when I first learned to play my Yamaha recorder, but she was the one who taught me to play the “West Virginia Hills” on one in the spring of sixth grade.
My new recorder should be arriving any day.
No Listerine required, but if you run out of sanitizer, I hear it does a pretty good job.
