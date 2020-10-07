The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the Covid-related deaths of five more West Virginians on Wednesday, including two from the southern reaches of the state.
The DHHR reported the deaths of a 67-year-old man from Wyoming County and an 81-year-old man from Fayette County in addition to a 56-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 72-year-old woman from Harrison County.
The deaths push the state’s total to 369.
The state’s case fatality rate is 2.149 percent, trailing both Virginia (2.147) and Kentucky (1.659). The U.S. rate is 2.722 percent.
In its Wednesday report, the DHHR said there have been a cumulative 602,802 lab results received for Covid-19 with 17,139 total confirmed cases.
Daily, the DHHR reported 203 new Covid cases and a 3.27 percent positive test rate, above the cumulative rate of 2.77 percent.
There are a record 4,327 active cases in the state.
Mercer County dropped eight confirmed cases in the Wednesday DHHR report, falling from 449 to 441, but the county health department released an update on Tuesday that 157 confirmed cases with 484 people still active.
According to the DHHR count, Nicholas and Raleigh counties added four cases and Fayette County added two cases in the Wednesday report, while Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Wyoming and McDowell counties remained flat.
Across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market of southern West Virginia, only Wyoming County was colored yellow on the DHHR’s color-coded map that tracks transmissions of the disease and dictates what school districts can and cannot do. Yellow counties are allowed in-person school instruction and athletic competitions. All other counties were green, the least restrictive color.
Cases per county: Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387), Wyoming (130).