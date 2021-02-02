Super Bowl LV is the first Super Bowl to be played during a pandemic. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, it will also be the first time that a team will play in its home stadium.
The Buccaneers aren’t the only ones whom health officials are telling to stay home.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, is urging West Virginians to huddle at home with family and close friends during Super Bow Sunday on Feb. 7 — but just not to huddle too close together.
“We really encourage people to stay within the family units and maybe close friends and to stay as socially distant as possible,” Amjad advised Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s daily Covid briefing. “Super Bowl weekend is a good time for people to hang out, but close gatherings, friends and family.”
She said that in warmer climates, parties should be held outdoor and should be appropriately socially distanced.
Amjad added that some bars and restaurants will be spacing patrons 8 feet apart on Super Bowl Sunday, instead of the usual 6 feet, in order to ensure that safe social distance is maintained during the game, which is traditionally a time of celebration in the United States.
“But here in West Virginia, if you’re going to celebrate, you want to stay with close family and friends. (That) would be the recommendation for a Super Bowl weekend,” Amjad emphasized.
Displaced West Virginia native Megan Constantino moved to Tampa from Beckley in 2015. She is in Tampa for the historic Super Bowl Sunday in the Buccaneers’ home stadium, but she said Monday that Covid has dampened the celebration for her and her husband, Frank.
The couple loves to host Super Bowl parties but plan to follow Amjad’s recommendation, even from Florida.
“We are expecting less turnout with tourism due to Covid, but it will still be very busy,” Constantino predicted. “From the beaches to the city, we are expecting an increase in economic activity.
“We have social distanced as told since February, so Super Bowl Sunday will be at home for us this year,” she added. “We used to host parties for Super Bowl every year.
“Kinda bummed that it’s here in our new city, and we can’t be in the streets celebrating.”
Some residents in the area say that the news is not likely to interfere with their Super Bowl plans.
Shari Howerton and her husband, John Howerton, of Daniels, will get a head start on Valentine’s Day with couple time.
“We will be having a Super Bowl party for two, as we have done many other years, pre-Covid,” said Shari. “We don’t have a tradition. But I always make a bunch of munchy finger foods.”
Annetta Coffman of Oak Hill is just interested in the game.
“I always watch from home, so it’s the same this year,” she noted.
Gov. Justice joked that West Virginians can skip watching Super Bowl LV game altogether.
“You really don’t need to be concerned about the Super Bowl and everything,” said the governor. “The final score of Super Bowl is going to be Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 20, and you really, really don’t even need to watch it, because that’ll be the score.
“Nobody loves (Buccaneers coach) Andy Reid and the Kansas City team more than me,” Justice said, adding that he had “rooted for” Kansas City last year but that Tampa would likely win the 2021 game.
“If you just want to take the time off and do something else for the Super Bowl on Sunday, go ahead and do so,” joked Justice.
Kim Miller, 48, of Oak Hill, will be taking Justice’s advice.
“(I’m) watching Netflix,” she posted to Facebook. “No interest in football.”