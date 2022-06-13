Later in the state’s pandemic briefing, State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad of Beckley announced that certain elements of the Covid-19 Dashboard are being updated to improve accuracy, including the vaccine dose distribution table and data on variant cases.
“You’ll see some updated numbers on our Covid dashboard with the variant cases as we continue to monitor and improve our data,” Dr. Amjad said. “The number of Delta variant cases are going to decrease by 634. The number of Omicron variant cases are going to decrease by 364. These are still Covid cases, however, they’re not associated with Delta and Omicron.
“When the algorithm from matching variant labs to cases was developed, we did not see a significant amount of reinfections among our population,” Amjad said. “So those numbers matched older labs with the new cases. This has since been corrected, and we’ll continue to monitor those numbers.”