AMA president, Bluefield native lauds science in COVID-19 fight

BLUEFIELD — A national figure in the fight against the global pandemic took time to talk to her hometown newspaper, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Dr. Patrice Harris is a native of Bluefield and the first African American female president of the American Medical Association (AMA). Before her election as president on June 17, 2018, she practiced psychiatry in Atlanta, Ga. She was inaugurated president of the AMA on June 11, 2019.
Dr. Harris spoke to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on April 21 about the current state of the United States’ fight against COVID-19.
“As of today we unfortunately continue to see variability across this country and some areas have appeared to have reached their peak, but in other areas the number of deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase,” Dr. Harris said. “Of course, there are particular hot spots that we have been seeing recently. We have seen hot spots in the African American community, we have seen hot spots in nursing homes and also New York and some of the larger cities. We are seeing hot spots now in places of employment like meatpacking.
“We are still in the midst of a pandemic that continues to put a strain on our health system and tragically continues to take the lives of many in this country,” she added.
Dr. Harris continues to encourage the medical community to rely on facts and evidence when it comes to handling the virus in the United States.
“We certainly are learning every day new things about this virus and that is a good thing that our knowledge base is growing and we certainly don’t know everything we would like to know, but we have scientists, epidemiologists and physicians every day that are working hard so that we can improve our knowledge base about COVID-19,” Dr. Harris said.
One of the most popular phrases to arrive in the age of the coronavirus is social distancing, an encouragement from medical officials to distance yourself from others to avoid transmission of the virus. Dr. Harris prefers to call it “physical distancing.”
“It is not my opinion, it is science, and based on the science and the evidence, we can go back to the 1918 flu and look at the difference in the number of deaths in Philadelphia and St. Louis,” Dr. Harris said. “Philadelphia had a big parade and St. Louis was able to see what Philadelphia did and they decided not to have any major events and close schools and all the things that we are doing right now and they had half the number of deaths.”
Over 100 years later, Dr. Harris points to an American city that put strict guidelines into place during the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to flatten the curve through those efforts.
“We have seen other countries who were, quite frankly, more aggressive than we are in social distancing,” Dr. Harris said. “We saw in San Fransisco, the mayor put into place the stay-at-home orders early and they have seen their cases decrease. It is science, it is simple, it almost seems too simple to have a scientific basis, but we know from the science and the evidence that staying at home and social distancing have worked. It is very important to prevent the spread of the disease.”
For West Virginia, Dr. Harris acknowledged that a large part of the population can be considered at “high risk” for COVID-19 and encouraged further physical distancing. Her advice for her home state is simple: Stay home.
“I would say in West Virginia, with a population of folks who are elderly and at risk including hypertension and diabetes, those who smoke or used to smoke, and anyone who worked in the mines who have lung disease, all of those factors are among those that put the population of West Virginia at greater risk,” Dr. Harris said. “It is even more important to continue social distancing, or the term I like to use is physical distancing right now, as the knowledge is increasing but we do not yet have a treatment that has been proven to be both safe and effective, we do not yet have a vaccine, so the best tool we have in our toolbox is physical distancing. Shelter in place, staying at home, only going out when absolutely necessary for medical needs or to access food.”
Dr. Harris echoed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for people going out in public to wear a cloth mask or face covering. She asserted that medical grade masks need to be saved for those working in the medical field. “We want to make sure that we save the medical grade masks for nurses and physicians and other health care workers,” she said.
Dr. Harris also explained the differences between the yearly flu and the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Although the virus is different from the flu, its symptoms can mimic the flu. One of the most important differences is that it is much more aggressively transmissible than the flu. Doctors are still learning about this virus. It affects the respiratory system, but scientists are learning each day that it might infect other organs. She said there are many coronaviruses out there, but the strains of each are vitally important.
“This is a new coronavirus. There are other coronaviruses, and there is a family of viruses and four of the coronaviruses cause the common cold,” Dr. Harris said. “This is a new one and that is why we do not know as much as we would like to know because this is a new coronavirus.”
In response to a question about the mortality rate of the virus, Dr. Harris said that the country needs to be cautious about publishing mortality rates this early on in studying this virus. She encouraged the country and its scientists to focus on the data at hand.
“I want us to be cautious about the mortality rate because the data that we have today is incomplete.” Dr. Harris said. “We do not know because we have not been able to test; we do not know the number of folks in our country who would test positive who have had the disease but had a more mild, almost asymptomatic course. I think we should just focus on what we know, and of course this varies from region to region, but as I said, the number of deaths continues to rise and I think that is the number we need to focus on and while we are focusing on that number, we need to make sure that we have a fast testing infrastructure so that we know how many people who may be asymptomatic or a mild case or even somebody that had the flu.”
On the status of a treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus, Dr. Harris said it would take 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine.
“I think here I will follow the lead of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the foremost expert on this,” Dr. Harris said. “He has been at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades and he has said that it is likely to take at least 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine. I know there are many scientists working on this across the globe and they are working cooperatively so there is a great effort to develop a vaccine but he has said that it will take 12 to 18 months.”
In response to President Donald Trump’s assertion of the success of experimental drugs to fight the virus, Dr. Harris encouraged a focus on public health and to rely on science and evidence. She said that, as of April 21, there are no approved medications for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.
“The gold standard to decide whether or not any medication works is randomized control, clinical trials and we do not have those trials as of yet, they are ongoing,” Dr. Harris said. “There are multiple medications that we have been looking at the plasma of patients who have recovered, but to date, we do not have any evidence that any one medication works.”
Dr. Harris cautioned that the medical community has seen negative side effects when using hydroxychloroquine and encouraged patience as scientists and epidemiologists work on a vaccine and treatment.
“It is so important that any recommendations come from physicians because physicians are aware and we are aware of the risks and benefits,” Harris said. “Unfortunately we have seen some significant negative side effects affecting the heart and heart rhythm from hydroxychloroquine and that is why it is so important to wait. I know it is tough, but we have to be patient and wait on the clinical trials to tell us if it is effective and until then we should not make any definitive recommendations about any treatment.”
Harris commented on the “peak of the virus,” echoing her earlier statements about focusing on the data. She said any conclusions should come from a day-by-day, week-by-week assessment of the data.
“It is too early to know. We will just have to look at the data from region to region, to location to location, and once we see the number of hospitalizations decrease and the number of deaths decrease, we will know that perhaps we have reached the peak,” Harris said. “But here is the worry and the concern: What do we do after each area reaches the peak? Certainly we need to have plans and conversations around how we loosen restrictions, but we have to make sure that we do not declare victory when the numbers are going down. There will be a new normal and we will have to be prepared and have a plan for once we loosen restrictions and the numbers go back up.”
After protests began breaking out around the country against stay-at-home orders in the past week, Harris cautioned that if the United States loosens restrictions too soon, there could be a resurgence. She also said when and if the country acquires better testing, she does not want the public to be alarmed.
“Yesterday the CDC director said that he is really worried about a surge in the fall that would be in combination with our normal flu season and that is certainly a worry which is all the more reason for us to maintain vigilance and remain prepared,” Harris said. “We cannot breathe a sigh of relief when we see the number of cases going down. The other issue is if we relax too soon, we could certainly have a surge, even earlier than the fall.”
When the United States does reopen and lift stay-at-home orders, Harris said she expects to see a new normal for the country. Harris was in her first week as health director at the AMA when the country was fighting H1N1 in 2009. Back then she remembered thinking that we should probably stop shaking hands.
“I know it is such an important piece of our culture, but I remember thinking that back then and not just during a pandemic, but the regular flu or cold,” Harris said.
“We are probably not going to shake hands. I think the new normal will be everyone wearing a face covering, everyone being hyper-vigilant, but not rude and mean,” Harris said. “We have to be careful about staying apart; we are going to have people on the street and I don’t want to mean that we can’t have people on the street but I think that will be the new normal. We may have our temperature checked more as we are out and about.”
Harris is hopeful about the “new normal.” She hopes that the community is learning from this pandemic and that the new normal will include better support for physicians.
“Hopefully there are good things and we will learn something from this,” Harris said. “I hope that we will learn the importance of supporting our workers on the front lines and our independent physician practices, those rural practices and hospitals. I hope the new normal is that we will also pay more attention to public health. That is on the prevention side and we will put in more of a public health infrastructure.”
She also hopes the future holds a focus on the mental health system.
“I hope the new normal is a more robust mental health system because we know that through this pandemic, certainly there are normal human emotions of anxiety, fear and worry but we have seen so many folks talk about the need for mental health support here,” Harris said.
While Harris is hopeful about the country’s new normal, she said that unequivocally, there will be a new normal. The world has been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Here is what we do not need: We do not need any knee-jerk responses to what the new normal should be,” Harris said. “Even some of the things I just said, I want us to be thoughtful and sober and data driven about what the new normal is. It is not just my opinion, but we should all commit to being thoughtful and sober and data driven about what the new normal should be.”
Harris added that all of her relatives in Bluefield are doing well and she encourages them to stay home and stay well.
“I want to give my thanks and appreciation to all my fellow Bluefieldians who are sending me well wishes and support in this role and please tell all of them to stay home and stay safe,” Harris said.
