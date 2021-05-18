After Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order on Friday, West Virginians fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may have thought they were free to ditch face coverings at indoor public gatherings, but local business owners will decide whether their customers may shop and eat without a mask.
On Tuesday, with different businesses having established different policies, residents just might want to keep a mask handy.
Justice had planned to allow vaccinated adults to stop wearing face coverings in public indoor places on June 20, but moved up the date after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its surprising guideline on Wednesday, saying it was safe for vaccinated people not to socially distance and to go out in public without a mask.
“Our face-covering requirement no longer applies to you if you are fully vaccinated,” Justice said on Friday. “Our face-covering requirement will still apply for all those that have not been vaccinated until June 20.”
But local businesses are still permitted to make their own rules regarding face coverings.
While management at Starbucks at Galleria Plaza posted a sign on its door Monday that welcomed fully vaccinated people to come inside without a mask, Kroger stores are still requiring shoppers to cover their faces.
"At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks," The Kroger Company said in a release on Tuesday. "We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
"As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC's latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy," the release stated.
"Additionally, we continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as consider the use of no-touch grocery delivery or low-contact grocery pickup."
McDonald's on Harper Road will continue to require customers to mask up while inside the store, said Kristina Pollutra, store manager.
"For us, we still require them to wear masks, either way," she said.
Other local restaurants wasted no time in implementing Justice's executive order.
Jose Rizo, owner of El Mariachi restaurant in Beaver, said his restaurant will follow the governor's lead and not require vaccinated diners to wear masks.
"We’ve been following his recommendations for over a year, so we’ll follow any updated requirements, for sure," said Rizo.
Campestre Mexican Restaurant on Harper Road also embraced the governor's mandate.
"If they have the vaccines, we'll let them in (without a mask)," said store manager Ignacio Aguirre.
But some local business owners said that it is the local health department, which operates under the auspices of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), that inspects and issues guidelines for businesses. They plan to wait on guidance from local heath department officials.
"We're planning to follow the governor's guidelines as long as they comply with our local health department," said Michelle Rotellini, owner of The Dish Cafe in Daniels who also serves as president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County chamber of commerce. "If Raleigh County Health Department states that fully vaccinated guests and employees don't have to wear masks from this point on, then we will follow that recommendation."
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and Raleigh County Health Department did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver, who sets on the board of Raleigh Health Department, said that no decision had been made regarding masks for businesses on Tuesday.
Tolliver reported that the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia had not made a decision on whether masks would be required in the Judicial Annex. Masks would be required until the court issues an order.
He added that each elected official in the county will issue a decision on whether the public must continue wearing face masks when entering each county office.