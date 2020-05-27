mount hope – Alpine Ministries has announced plans to adjust operations this summer in order to safely host guests. Although all resident camps are canceled, Alpine Adventures will open in June to accommodate church groups, families and youth groups.
“With the New River reopened to outfitters, we’re back to whitewater rafting,” explains Dave Holloway, vice president for Extension Ministries. “We also invite small groups to experience the outdoors in other ways. On site we facilitate paintball, team building and a two-level high ropes course with 28 obstacle challenges. We also take groups to nearby locations for caving, canoeing, hiking and rappelling.”
Alpine is a ministry of Appalachian Bible College and all of its offerings are distinctly Christ-centered. Each adventure activity includes a devotional time. Learn more at AlpineMinistries.com, or call 304-877–6427.