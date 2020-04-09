West Virginia University President Gordon Gee sent a letter on Wednesday to the Mountaineer family announcing no in-person classes through the summer while praising the WVU community's COVID-19 response. The letter also noted measures will continue through June 30 to ensure safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and community.
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee announced Wednesday there will be no in-person classes through the summer, which also includes summer classes on the WVU Tech campus in Beckley.
"As we continue to address the issues that are rising out of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, I am so proud – but not surprised – at the tremendous efforts put forth by our campus community. We have seen great acts of service, of teaching and learning, and of adapting to a new way of working," Gee said. "We have placed the safety of our faculty, staff, students and community above all else. That is what is required of us at this moment in our world’s history. We have responded in ways only Mountaineers can – and for that I am deeply grateful."
This is WVU's second week in an alternative learning environment, rather than conducting classes on campus, and Gee said he was pleased with the ingenuity and dedication with which the faculty and staff have approached the change.
"You have demonstrated time and again the commitment you have to our students," he said. "I am equally proud of our students who have accepted this unexpected and unprecedented change to their learning experience. The resiliency and adaptability you are demonstrating now will serve you well in the years ahead."
Although Gee commended faculty, staff and students on their efforts to conduct course work during COVID-19, it was also announced Wednesday more than a dozen WVU students have tested positive for the virus.
According to WVU officials, although investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, it is believed the students returned to private, off-campus residences upon returning to Morgantown after Spring Break. As a reminder, WVU campuses have been closed and access to buildings has been unavailable since March 20, with limited exceptions.
"There is no indication that the students have been on campus," officials stated.
WVU and its divisional campuses will extend the alternative delivery of courses through the summer term, with the possible exception of some programming at the Health Sciences Center, there will be no on-campus classroom instruction for the entire summer term scheduled to run May 18 through August 7
In addition, courses slated for the “Maymester” term originally scheduled for May 11-29 have also been canceled.
According to a release sent out by WVU, the Office of the Provost is in the process of determining which courses originally slated for on-campus delivery can be transitioned to an online format for summer. Students will be notified next week if a course for which they are registered is not being transitioned online or if it is moving to a different part of summer term.
For courses that are being transitioned from on-campus to online delivery, student registration will be transferred automatically. Courses originally scheduled for online delivery will continue to be offered as planned.
The university is also canceling all events and camps through June 30. This includes all events sponsored by WVU Extension, as well as on the Beckley and Keyser campuses. Some colleges or units may convert events to remote delivery, but cancellation will occur if remote delivery of material and programming is not possible.
Scheduled on-campus, in-person WVU Athletics camps in June also will be canceled. This includes camps slated for baseball, football, gymnastics, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, tennis, track, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and wrestling.
A decision will be made by the end of April for events planned for July.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH