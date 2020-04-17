All W.Va. nursing home residents, staff to be tested; Marmet Center reports 9 cases

Charleston – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday he was issuing an executive order directing the state Department of Health and Human Resources and National Guard to test all nursing home residents and staff in the state for COVID-19.
State officials have only reported mass testing at a handful of facilities, while at least 11 long-term care facilities that serve seniors have had COVID-19 cases.
Also Friday, Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for the Marmet Center in Kanawha County, said the nursing home, part of Genesis HealthCare, has had two residents and seven employees test positive for COVID-19. He said they'd been "stringent on visitation restrictions" and following DHHR and CDC guidelines.
"I can assure you that we are working round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible," he said, in an emailed statement.
The Marmet Center did not respond to an inquiry seeking to know when these residents and employees were tested, and whether all staff and residents had been tested.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said earlier this week that at least 11 long-term care facilities that serve seniors had COVID-19 cases. State officials have reported mass testing at some of those, including Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans, Wayne Continuous Care Center in Wayne County, Eastbrook Center in Charleston and Brookdale Charleston Gardens in Charleston.
In the daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Justice was frustrated about a lack of nursing home testing. He then ordered the public release of information about positive COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in West Virginia.
Friday, he said that "the primary reason that I was not very happy all centered around one nursing home, one nursing home in Jackson County."
WCHS-TV reported Thursday that seven residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Ripley Eldercare facility in Jackson County over the previous two weeks.
"Officials at both the Ripley Eldercare facility and the Jackson County Health Department have been mum on the situation over the last several weeks at the nursing home despite repeated requests for comment and further information," the television station's news division reported.
"We're still investigating that situation, but the entire situation with our nursing homes is not as good as it needs to be," Justice said Friday.
In response to a question seeking the number of nursing home facilities with COVID-19 cases that had not undergone mass testing, Allison Adler, spokeswoman for DHHR, said in an email that "information is still being compiled, especially in light of the governor’s new executive order. We expect this to be included in the daily dashboard updates in the very near future."
The governor's office and the West Virginia Health Care Association have not provided answers to the same question. However, in a statement Thursday, the West Virginia Health Care Association acknowledged facility-wide testing has not been occurring across the state.
In the statement, the Association, which represents nursing and assisted-living facilities, had said "we firmly believe that facility-wide testing will aid our providers in implementing necessary isolation procedures, help to curb the spread of the virus and provide transparency to residents, staff, and their loved ones."
Also Friday, DHHR filed an order, effective Friday, requiring laboratories to provide immediate, real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests to DHHR and to local health departments.
"Most of the labs are already doing this, but we don't have the expediency that we need from all the labs," Justice said.
