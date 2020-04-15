Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver issued a report to his townsfolk on April 9 via social media, touching on a variety of topics, ranging from the use of playground equipment to the hiring of seasonal help.
He expressed regret that access to playground equipment, both at the town’s park and at the elementary school, had to be closed during the current health crisis. But he said town officials and the board of education concurred that, in the interests of halting the spread of the coronavirus, the measure had to be taken because there was no way to keep the equipment sanitized adequately between each child’s use of it.
“It truly breaks my heart to do this, because children are more active than they have been in a long time,” Copenhaver said.
Budget woes also have followed this crisis into Alderson, as not enforcing cutoffs for nonpayment of water bills has left the town with more than a $5,000 loss of revenue, a large amount for a small town.
In light of that shortfall, with more anticipated, Copenhaver said he has opted not to hire the usual seasonal help for the town. Council agreed with him not to let bids for mowing and landscaping as well.
“I am extremely proud of our staff who have all pitched in to help take on this extra work in addition to their normal duties,” the mayor said.
Invoking the town’s nickname, he added, “We will keep the ‘Gem of the Hills’ polished as best we can with the help we have.”
Tina Alvey