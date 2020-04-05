Various governors and municipalities across the country have issued stay-at-home orders banning non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This halt in travel has caused a major hit to the airline industry and some West Virginia regional airports say they, too, are feeling the repercussions.
Officials at the Raleigh Memorial Airport in Beckley and Yeager Airport in Charleston both told The Register-Herald they’ve had a 90 percent decrease in ridership in recent weeks.
In a phone interview, Charleston-Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller said, “It’s a challenging time right now.”
Scheduled flights that have no passengers booked are being canceled by airlines, Keller said.
“We had about five departures today,” said Keller on Monday of this past week.
The airport typically averages about 16 flights per day.
While a lack of fuel sales and parking revenue has been tough to bear, Keller says, they’re still faring well considering the circumstances airports are currently facing.
In Beckley, Raleigh Memorial Airport Director Tom Cochran said a loss of fuel sales has also hurt his facility.
It’s a major source of revenue for the Beckley facility.
A hefty portion of private aircraft travel has stopped in Beckley, according to Cochran.
“No one is flying to Beckley to do business or flying out of Beckley to do business somewhere else. When that happens, there are no fuel sales,” said Cochran.
“As far as the airport, we’re struggling just like the rest of our country is,” he said. “We’re still trying to meet the essential needs of the community with the services we provide. At this present time, we’re still doing it.”
Essential businesses like Health Net, FedEx and UPS are still flying into the Beckley airport as they normally would.
“It’s business as usual for that part,” Cochran said.
However, the airport’s daily flights to Florida, which connect at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, have had a staggering decrease in ridership due to the pandemic situation, according to Cochran.
“Just like all the others (airports), there are very few passengers flying right now due to federal and state regulations. People are staying home,” Cochran said. “We’re just trying to keep our head above water and move forward.”
Despite the hardship, the airport hasn’t had to lay off any employees and they’re continuing to work behind the scenes on future developments, according to Cochran.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel in this thing and that’s what we’re working toward,” said Cochran.
***
Greenbrier Valley Airport Director Brian Belcher said he’s seen about a 50 percent decrease in ridership at his facility since the pandemic.
“That’s an estimate from what I see without seeing any monthly numbers,” Belcher said this past week. “We don’t have March numbers yet.”
Belcher says two factors that have hurt the Greenbrier County airport amid the pandemic are the closure of The Greenbrier and flight cancellations from larger cities.
“A lot of the flights from Chicago or Washington-Dulles are canceled, so people wanting to go from here to other cities might not have the same option,” he said. “So that hurts our traffic.”
The airport is scheduled to ramp up flights to Chicago and Washington in May and June.
As of now, those plans are still up in the air.
“That’s still in the schedule so I don’t know if it’s going to be canceled,” Belcher said.
Regardless, the facility says it’s ready to weather the storm.
“We feel like we’ll be fine,” Belcher said. “We do have a reserve fund and we have an operating budget. If all revenue stopped tomorrow, we could probably sustain operation as we are for about 60 days without going into our reserve fund.”
In the meantime, the airport says it’s doing a thorough cleaning of its facility daily.
***
Mercer County Airport Director Clint Ransom said his facility is a general aviation facility, so they haven’t taken the same hit as airports like Beckley and Charleston.
He says Mercer County has experienced a decrease on the business aviation side of things in the past week; however, many private plane owners were still taking their aircraft out.
“Over the weekend, everyone wanted to get their aircraft out and go fly around a little bit to avoid people. But overall, it’s been a slow week,” Ransom said.
***
One thing all four airports say they’re keeping their eye on is the $100 million in coronavirus bailout money slated for general aviation airports in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The airport directors say they hope the stimulus will help offset some of the losses they’re experiencing due to the pandemic.
“We’re hopeful of that to get us back on track,” Cochran said.
The stimulus package will offer airports $10 billion in grants with at least $100 million set aside for general aviation airports, according to the National Council for State Legislatures.