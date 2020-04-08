CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection have decided to postpone the Adopt A Highway Spring Cleanup originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, following Governor Justice’s Executive Order to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of now the event has not been officially rescheduled. The West Virginia Department of Highways will make that information available at a later time.
— West Virginia Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection