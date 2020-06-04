Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.