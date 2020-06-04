Monongahela National Forest has opened the recreation sites listed below. For a full list of open areas and other up-to-date information, visit the Monongahela National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.
“Most of Monongahela National Forest is open for public use. Some recreation facilities and campgrounds are closed as we continue to balance our work in ways that allow us to adhere to our core value of safety while also following public health recommendations on social distancing,” said Shawn Cochran, Forest Supervisor.
“We are working on this, and plan to open more recreation sites gradually over the next few weeks as we acquire additional safety equipment and cleaning supplies,” Cochran added.
Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
Sites in this area include:
Richwood Area
l Cranberry River Developed Campsites along Forest Road 76
l Third Bridge Dispersed Managed Non-Fee Campsites along State Route 55
l Williams River Developed Campsites along Forest Road 86 (Williams River Road remains closed to motor vehicle use between Tea Creek Campground and Three Forks Bridge due to road construction.)
White Sulphur Springs Area
l Dispersed Managed Non-Fee Campsites along Anthony Creek on State Route 21/2
l Dispersed Managed Non-Fee Campsites along the Lake Sherwood Entrance Road, State Route 14
Petersburg Area
l Red Creek Campground
Monongahela National Forest is taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously and will continue to monitor the local situation and Forest operations to meet changing information, safety protocols, and recommendations from federal, state and local officials. It is committed to providing customer service and advancing recreation opportunities in an adaptable manner while monitoring health data and state orders.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.