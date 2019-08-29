The 2019 West Virginia Recovery Oriented Care Solutions (WVROCS) Educational Seminar, offered for medical professionals and those working with substance use disorder (SUD) and addiction response, will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 in Charleston.
Hosted by WVROCS, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII), the University of Charleston, and the West Virginia Chapter of the International Nursing Society on Addictions (WV-IntNSA), the seminar will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Charleston.
The release said session topics will include presentations from experts on the latest advances in the science of addiction and treatment of SUD, successful treatment alternatives, brain chemistry and pharmacology, ethics of all roads of recovery. Continuing education units are available for ARPRN, RN, Pharmacists, Social Workers, Recovery Coaches, and counselors.
Registration is $35 and includes pending completion approval of CEUs (if applicable) and lunch is included.
The registration deadline is Sept. 10. To register, visit wvintnsa.org/wv-recovery-oriented-care-solutions.
— Wendy Holdren