Thursday’s report: Before Gov. Jim Justice put his foot on the scales of the mask mandate debate on Thursday – “I would be a real, real proponent of us moving forward without those crazy masks on our kids,” he said at a pandemic press briefing – the state had counted fewer active cases of the highly contagious disease but also 42 more deaths in its daily report.
Ten of the deaths were from the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market, with three from Raleigh County, which has recorded 290 Covid-related deaths since the arrival of the coronavirus in the state in March of 2020.
For the first time since Dec. 24, 2021, the positive test rate dropped below double digits, falling to 9.68 percent from 10.53. A little less than a month ago, on Jan. 23, a record 25.73 percent was set. Still, the cumulative rate stayed at its record high of 8.37 percent.
Hospitalizations plunged to 753 in the daily report, down from 797 one day earlier and from a record 1,097 on Feb. 2.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was down by four to 193 while the number of patients on a ventilator fell by nine to 112.
In the Thursday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old female from Clay County, an 89-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old male from McDowell County, a 36-year-old female from Mercer County, an 84-year-old female from Jackson County, a 53-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Lewis County, a 91-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old male from Harrison County, an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old female from Hancock County, a 67-year-old female from Barbour County, a 54-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 48-year-old male from Grant County, a 62-year-old male from Taylor County, a 66-year-old female from Randolph County, a 60-year-old male from Mingo County, and a 77-year-old female from Logan County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 65-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Mercer County, an 83-year-old male from Brooke County, a 65-year-old male from Boone County, a 92-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Taylor County, a 75-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 86-year-old male from Ohio County, an 89-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 63-year-old female from Jackson County, a 52-year-old female from Brooke County, an 80-year-old male from Harrison County, an 81-year-old female from Wood County, a 64-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year-old female from Wayne County, a 72-year-old female from Putnam County, and a 78-year-old male from Mineral County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.
And while Gov. Justice may be ready to move on without mask mandates in state schools as Omicron cases drop, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was keeping an eye on an Omicron subvariant, according to reporting by The New York Times.
New cases worldwide dropped 19 percent from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13 compared with the week before, according to the Times. But, the agency added, the drop in testing rates around the world means global case numbers might not reflect the true spread of the virus.
The WHO also cautioned that the subvariant of Omicron, BA.2, which scientists believe is even more contagious, appeared to be “steadily increasing” and was now the dominant variant in China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.
Justice reitereated his belief that individual schools districts should be making decisions about masks.
“There is some real value to the local control but I wish to goodness we’d get those masks off those kids,” the governor said.
As reported on today’s front page, the Wyoming County Board of Education voted 3-2 Thursday to keep its mask requirement in place until at least the end of the month.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the governor’s go-to medical expert, said the state may be seeing the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but cautioned, “It’s also going to be important for us to keep a very watchful eye as a senior leadership team with the governor to make sure the virus doesn’t take a different turn.”