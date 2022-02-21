Monday’s report: Gov. Jim Justice, at a pandemic press briefing on Monday, was anticipating a transition for the state from treating Covid-19 as a pandemic to an endemic, and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s appointed expert on the highly infectious disease, joined the choir.
“Presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode which will take a little bit for that to navigate its way through,” Marsh said.
The virus will be considered endemic when it is consistently present but limited to a particular region and its transmission is not causing spikes that have accompanied Covid surges.
The latest uptick this winter was spurred by the Omicron variant, setting records along the way.
In an endemic, the disease spreads at lower rates that are more predictable.
And because more people are immune to the disease, either through natual immunity by having had the infection and lived or through vaccinations, Marsh said, “the more likely that we will see this start to fade from more pandemic to epidemic to more endemic, but that’s the point where we are right now.”
All Covid statistics tracked by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) are trending toward a decline, though active cases were back up in the Monday report from 4,157 on Saturday to 4,665 counted Sunday.
The positive test rate jumped back into double digits as well, moving from 8.23 percent on Saturday to 10.82 percent on Sunday.
The number of patients hospitalized for Covid in the state dropped again in the Monday report, down from 667 to 645. Likewise, the number of patients in an intensive care unit was down two to 152 and the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was down 10 to 80 in the past day and down 23 in the past two days.
Since its Friday report, the DHHR counted 21 more Covid-related deaths, pushing the cumulative total to 6,183.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old female from Mineral County, a 57-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year-old female from Ohio County, an 85-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year-old female from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Randolph County, a 63-year-old female from Lewis County, a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year-old male from Mingo County, an 81-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year-old female from Marion County, a 61-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year-old female from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old male from Monongalia County and a 56-year-old female from Wood County.