The City of Oak Hill is joining in the movement to increase the bike/walkability of communities in the New River Gorge Region, according to a press release from Active Southern West Virginia.
At Monday's council meeting, Oak Hill joined eight other West Virginia cities, including Mount Hope in 2017 and Beckley in July, in adopting Complete Streets Guiding Principle policies.
By adopting a Complete Streets policy, communities direct their transportation planners and engineers to routinely design and operate the entire right of way to enable safe access for all users, regardless of age, ability, or mode of transportation.
Active SWV said this means that every transportation project will make the street network better and safer for drivers, transit users, pedestrians and bicyclists.
"We are extremely excited that the city officials also saw the benefits these policies can bring to the City of Oak Hill and its future," the release said. "This growing movement across our region will benefit our communities in a number of ways including increasing recreation opportunities, economic development, and overall health and well-being."
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren