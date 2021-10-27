Active Southern West Virginia’s next free Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Lifestyle Change course is open for registration
Class are schedule to begin in January, An upcoming information session will address the benefits of the class.
Prevent T2 Lifestyle Change is part of the National Diabetes prevention program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This class is proven to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.
Research shows that modest behavior changes, such as making better food choices and increasing physical activity reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent in people at high risk for developing this disease.
Active SWV offers regular Prevent T2 classes to the communities it serves at no cost.
The course, offered through Zoom, is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18th, at 6 p.m. and will meet weekly for 6 months, and then monthly for 6 months.
To register, go to https://activeswv.org/prevent-t2/. By registering, participants will also receive an email invite to attend the upcoming virtual informational session about the course scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.