Thursday’s report: After three days of steady declines, active Covid cases in West Virginia turned back up in Wednesday’s count, rising to 2,256 from 2,157 the day prior.
The turnabout happened at a time when the state’s positive test rate remains relatively high compared to readings of 1 to 2 percent recorded in early April.
On Wednesday, the positive test rate was at 8.25 percent, up from 7.18 percent the day before. Since May 1, the rate has not been below 5 percent.
Active cases have remained above 2,000 for the eighth consecutive day after having fallen from 21,417 on Jan. 23 to 263 on April 4. Since then, the count has gradually moved up.
Hospitalizations were back up, too, in the daily count, climbing by five cases to 143 from Tuesday to Wednesday, while 28 Covid patients were being treated in an intensive care unit, one less than the day before. Ten patients were on a ventilator on Wednesday, one more than on Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) counted nine more deaths in its Thursday report, including two Raleigh County women, pushing the state total to 6,942. The state agency confirmed the death of a 79-year-old female from Upshur County. Additional deaths reported as a result of data reconciliation with the official death certificates were a 92-year-old female from Clay County, a 75-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old male from Roane County, a 77-year-old female from Harrison County, a 71-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 96-year-old male from Boone County, a 45-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 82-year-old female from Webster County.