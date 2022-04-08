Thursday’s report: Active Covid cases numbered 358 in the Friday morning report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), with four more related deaths pushing the total to 6,753.
Active cases have risen the past two days, up from 305 in the Wednesday report. The positive test rate jumped from 1.07 percent to 1.59 over the previous day.
Hospitalizations continued to fall, down to 116 from 127, as did both the number of patients in an intensive care unit (33) and those on a ventilator (16).
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old male from Morgan County, a 79-year-old female from Harrison County, a 79-year-old female from Greenbrier County and a 26-year-old male from Kanawha County.