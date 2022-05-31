Tuesday’s report: As active Covid cases in West Virginia retreated from holiday weekend highs, the positve test rate in the state did not follow suit.
Active cases totaled 2,184 on Monday, according to the daily report released Tuesday morning by the Department of Health and Human Resources, and that was down from 2,498 on Sunday, 2,675 on Saturday and 2,677 on Friday.
The positive test rate shot up into double digits over the weekend, climbing from 7.60 percent on Saturday to hit 11.66 percent on Sunday and 11.65 percent on Monday.
The number of hospitalized Covid patients continued to trend higher, hitting 165 in the Tuesday report, up from 154 the day before. The number has been steadily climbing since falling to 77 on April 20.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit and those on a ventilator continued moving sideways, at 23 and nine respectively. On April 19, the corresponding readings were at 21 and nine.
The DHHR’s online database says the current 7-day daily average of new cases was at 479 on Tuesday, lower than the 484 average of last week.
There have been three deaths reported since the last report on Friday with a total of 6,948 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
In its Tuesday morning report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 107-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old female from Barbour County and a 92-year-old female from Hampshire County.