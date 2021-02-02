Active Covid cases fall in West Virginia to a low not seen in two months

West Virginia continued to see a reduction in the number of active cases in the state, falling in the state’s Tuesday report from 20,615 to 20,047 – a low not seen in nearly two months.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations, intensive care patients and those on ventilator assistance all ticked up, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, reversing at least for a day a trend away from records set in early January.
The daily positive test rate was 5.33 percent the day after spiking to 8.61 percent.
Across the nation, the country is averaging fewer than 150,000 cases a day for the first time since November. Going into Monday, 47 states were reporting sustained declines in cases, according to The New York Times.
West Virginia added 510 cases in the DHHR report on Tuesday.
U.S. deaths stayed near record levels with more than 90,000 coronavirus deaths have been announced so far in 2021.
In West Virginia, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of three people, none from The Register-Herald market.
The nine-county region reported 89 new cases on Tuesday, with Wyoming County leading the way with 22 cases. Raleigh added 17 to its regional leading total of 4,216, while Fayette County added 19 new cases. Mercer County added 13.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,117), Berkeley (8,993), Boone (1,446), Braxton (746), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,167), Calhoun (214), Clay (358), Doddridge (416), Fayette (2,417), Gilmer (592), Grant (1,003), Greenbrier (2,268), Hampshire (1,400), Hancock (2,495), Hardy (1,223), Harrison (4,512), Jackson (1,576), Jefferson (3,366), Kanawha (11,169), Lewis (863), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,457), Marion (3,381), Marshall (2,838), Mason (1,671), McDowell (1,265), Mercer (3,937), Mineral (2,510), Mingo (1,944), Monongalia (7,153), Monroe (887), Morgan (883), Nicholas (1,063), Ohio (3,415), Pendleton (583), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (561), Preston (2,433), Putnam (3,872), Raleigh (4,216), Randolph (2,230), Ritchie (568), Roane (466), Summers (677), Taylor (1,027), Tucker (460), Tyler (577), Upshur (1,506), Wayne (2,405), Webster (259), Wetzel (1,014), Wirt (329), Wood (6,563), Wyoming (1,615).
Vaccination clinics update: There were adjustments made to the vaccination clinics being held across the state this week.
For Thursday clinics:
● Monroe County, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union. By appointment only.
● Summers County, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton. By appointment only.
The Register-Herald