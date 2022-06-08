Wednesday’s report: Active Covid-19 cases ticked down a few notches in West Virginia on Tuesday, but ended above 2,000 for the 21st consecutive day, according to the daily report released Wednesday morning.
Active cases numbered 2,272 in the report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and that was down to 2,382 from the day prior.
Active cases were off by 62 across the nine counties of southern West Virginia, falling from 499 to 437. Six counties reported fewer cases than the day before while McDowell and Monroe counties adding to their totals, each ending up with 21 in the report.
Raleigh County, the region’s most populous, saw its active cases fall from 155 to 129 while Greenbrier County stayed flat at 41 cases.
The state’s positive test rate also fell, down to 6.96 percent from 7.49 percent, but stubornly stayed above 5 percent for the 37th consecutive day.
Covid-related hospitalizations were up on the day, adding 10 patients to push its total to 188, the highest it has been since counting 192 on March 24.
The number of patients on a ventilator was at 6, the lowest it has been since counting 6 on July 3 of last summer.
Four deaths were added to the state’s tally, now at 6,997. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 54-year-old male from Lewis County, and a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County. An additional death reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 42-year-old male from Monongalia County. This death occurred in December 2021.