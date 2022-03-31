Thursday’s report: Active Covid cases moved up a tad in the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, but deaths broke from a troubling recent upward trend fueled by rconciliation of data with death certificates.
Active cases rose by three to 357 in the daily report but stayed below the 422 of one week ago and far below the 2,143 active cases reported on March 1.
The state counted eight more Covid-related deaths for the Thursday report, down from 29 reported Wednesday and 51 reported Tuesday. Those totals were boosted by reconciliation numbers, 23 on Wednesday and 46 on Tuesday. On Thursday, there were two deaths by the reconciliation count.
The daily positive test rate fell three-tenths of a point to 1.26 percent. The last time it was above 5 percent was March 7 when it touched 5.93 peercent. The last time the rate was above 3 percent was March 14 when it came in at 3.51 percent.
Hospitalizations fell by two to 158 and intensive care unit cases were down by four to 46. The number of patients on a ventilator was 18, down one from the day before.
In its Thursday report the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old male from Webster County, a 69-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year-old male from Clay County, an 81-year-old female from Mercer County, a 78-year-old female from Wyoming County and a 91-year-old female from Berkeley County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 32-year-old male from Harrison County and a 72-year-old male from Nicholas County. These deaths occurred in January 2021 and November 2021.