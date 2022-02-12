Active cases up second consecutive day

If the Omicron variant is on its way out the door here in West Virginia, it’s not leaving without taking a couple of extra swipes.
Active Covid cases were up for a second consecutive day on Saturday, according to the online database kept by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), rising to 8,389 after hitting a recent low of 7,589 in the Thursday report. On Friday the tally was 8,076.
Likewise, the positive test rate was at 11.14 percent on Friday, up from 10.72 on Thursday. The last time that rate was in single digits was Dec. 24, 2021, when it registered 9.77 percent.
On the good news side of the ledger, hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators for breathing support all fell in the Saturday online data post.
Active cases, however, were up across the region on Friday, mimicking the statewide trend.
In the nine-county region that defines The Register-Herald’s primary market, active cases were at 1,916, up 61 cases on Friday from where they were on Thursday.
Raleigh County, the region’s most populous county, led the way on Friday with 422 active cases, up 28 from Thursday’s tally of 394.
Greenbrier, too, was up, from 213 to 250 cases, as were Monroe (from 86 to 92), Nicholas (from 116 to 124) and Wyoming (from 143 to 150).
Fayette County remained flat, reporting 268 active cases on both Thursday and Friday, while McDowell County was down two cases (from 168 to 166), Mercer (down from 387 to 368) and Summers (down from 80 to 76).